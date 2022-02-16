Wall Street Games (WSG) Trading Down 17.6% This Week

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 16th. During the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. One Wall Street Games coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wall Street Games has a total market capitalization of $6.37 million and $1.58 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00045038 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.28 or 0.07175300 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,309.94 or 1.00160413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00049994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00052586 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Wall Street Games Coin Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

