Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,358 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 168,006 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 0.9% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $43,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,049,467,000 after buying an additional 2,658,281 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after buying an additional 2,290,247 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $308,851,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,797,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,226,227,000 after buying an additional 1,762,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Walmart by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,185,127 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,419,678,000 after buying an additional 1,525,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,980,436. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.55. The company has a market capitalization of $369.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total transaction of $59,372,603.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,330,675.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.