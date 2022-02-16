Walmart Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Walmart in a report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $134.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.82 and a 200-day moving average of $143.55. Walmart has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $372.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $1,507,971,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 54.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,467,000 after buying an additional 2,658,281 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 393.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,752,000 after buying an additional 2,514,311 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after buying an additional 2,290,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $308,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 946,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $131,601,949.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,904,555. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

