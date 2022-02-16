Wanchain Hits Market Cap of $92.45 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 16th. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $92.45 million and $3.96 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.34 or 0.00214227 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00025278 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.16 or 0.00436379 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00060897 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00008277 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000486 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.