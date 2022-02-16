Warberg Asset Management LLC Acquires 20,855 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Warberg Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 59.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,855 shares during the quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 776,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,621,000 after purchasing an additional 167,274 shares in the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,688,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 10.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,152,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,568,000 after purchasing an additional 108,894 shares during the period. 97.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

NASDAQ WSC traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.63. 8,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.84. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.75. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

In other news, Director Michael W. Upchurch acquired 10,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 23.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WSC. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.