Warp Finance (WARP) Trading Up 19.4% Over Last 7 Days

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 16th. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $42,683.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for $250.14 or 0.00568532 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Warp Finance has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00009641 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00009304 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000095 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

