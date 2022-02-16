Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Has $10.51 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $407.58. The stock had a trading volume of 407,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,495,682. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $341.92 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

