Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Has $5.10 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,350 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $343,660,000 after purchasing an additional 39,705 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,147,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Microsoft by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $621,940,000 after acquiring an additional 182,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 448,802 shares of company stock worth $153,532,072. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $5.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $295.09. 622,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,374,816. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $316.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.67. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $224.26 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.41%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

