Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,097,000 after buying an additional 7,251,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 623,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,768,000 after buying an additional 61,230 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 145,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,614,000 after buying an additional 14,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.52. 73,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,840,613. The company has a market cap of $228.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $177.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.00.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.25%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.19.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

