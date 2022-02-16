Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,332 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,783,000 after acquiring an additional 593,028 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,041,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,375,000 after acquiring an additional 168,662 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,232,000 after acquiring an additional 196,898 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,785,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,058,000 after acquiring an additional 30,076 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,288,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,102,000 after acquiring an additional 34,511 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,168. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.21. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $154.90 and a 12 month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.