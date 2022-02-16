Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR) Trading 8.3% Higher

Warrior Gold Inc. (CVE:WAR)’s share price traded up 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 93,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 84,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a market cap of C$7.74 million and a PE ratio of -4.62.

Get Warrior Gold alerts:

Warrior Gold Company Profile (CVE:WAR)

Warrior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties with a focus on gold deposits and precious metals in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in its principal project the Goodfish-Kirana property that comprises 28 patented claims with 233 operational cells covering an area of 4,122 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.