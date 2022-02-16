Washington Harbour Partners LP Grows Stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,902,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781,947 shares during the period. Open Lending accounts for 12.4% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned about 2.30% of Open Lending worth $104,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Open Lending by 97.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Open Lending by 1,278.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $849,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Open Lending stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.06. 8,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a current ratio of 9.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.17. Open Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.42.

LPRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.90.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

