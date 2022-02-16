Washington Harbour Partners LP Takes $6.27 Million Position in Spire Co. (OTCMKTS:SPIR)

Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Spire Co. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,000. Spire accounts for approximately 0.7% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned 0.37% of Spire as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Spire in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Spire in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spire in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the third quarter worth $100,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTCMKTS SPIR remained flat at $$3.04 during trading hours on Wednesday. 718,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,312. Spire Co. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.10.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPIR shares. Robert W. Baird raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $5.05 to $1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Spire from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

