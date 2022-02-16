Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.270-$3.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.88 billion-$6.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.59 billion.

Shares of NYSE WCN traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,280,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,355. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $97.02 and a 52 week high of $138.82. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.77.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.88.

In related news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $172,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp increased its position in Waste Connections by 394.5% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 24,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 19,306 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Waste Connections by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after buying an additional 20,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Waste Connections by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 302,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,256,000 after buying an additional 82,160 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

