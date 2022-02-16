Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Waste Connections updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.270-$3.270 EPS.
Shares of NYSE WCN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.69. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $97.02 and a twelve month high of $138.82. The firm has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 53.60, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.
In other Waste Connections news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on WCN shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.
