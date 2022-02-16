Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Waste Connections updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.270-$3.270 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WCN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.69. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $97.02 and a twelve month high of $138.82. The firm has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 53.60, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,152,000 after acquiring an additional 20,957 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 394.5% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 24,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 19,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 302,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,256,000 after acquiring an additional 82,160 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WCN shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services.

