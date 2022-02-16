Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,930,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,442 shares during the quarter. Brixmor Property Group accounts for 3.0% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.65% of Brixmor Property Group worth $42,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 21.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 31.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 26,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.25. The company had a trading volume of 81,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,991. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.04.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.40 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.21%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BRX shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $636,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $124,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $896,300. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.