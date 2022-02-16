Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 726,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,418 shares during the quarter. International Game Technology comprises approximately 1.3% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.35% of International Game Technology worth $19,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 320.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the third quarter worth $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 19.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the second quarter worth $92,000. 43.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IGT traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.20. 6,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,047. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. International Game Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $32.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 2.11.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IGT. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

