Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Has $15.52 Million Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Feb 16th, 2022

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,514 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment accounts for about 1.1% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Caesars Entertainment worth $15,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 196,890 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,015,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $369,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,680,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $466,333.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $119,241.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,574. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CZR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. B. Riley began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.94.

Caesars Entertainment stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $84.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,383. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 2.95. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.26.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

