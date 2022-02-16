Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Makes New $11.67 Million Investment in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 184,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,671,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Boyd Gaming at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BYD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,493,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,785,000 after acquiring an additional 95,510 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 57,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 10,112 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 105,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after purchasing an additional 13,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BYD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Boyd Gaming to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE:BYD traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $50.38 and a twelve month high of $72.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.68 and a 200 day moving average of $62.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 42.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.