Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,022,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,580,000. Park Hotels & Resorts accounts for approximately 1.4% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned 0.43% of Park Hotels & Resorts as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.1% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 57.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.16. 48,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,200,709. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 2.10.

PK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

