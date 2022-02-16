Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 739,082 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 739,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,069,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Host Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 78.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,599.7% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

HST stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $19.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,859,886. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.83. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $19.02. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HST has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.35.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.