Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Sells 54,231 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,231 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Kilroy Realty worth $5,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 13,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

Shares of KRC stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,470. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.07. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $74.05.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 65.77% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

