Waves Enterprise Hits 24 Hour Volume of $396,834.00 (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000394 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market capitalization of $7.30 million and approximately $396,834.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00045313 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,153.99 or 0.07142336 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,178.61 or 1.00044076 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00049974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00052565 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

