Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 6.1% of Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $15,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,576,000 after buying an additional 1,684,394 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,636,933,000 after purchasing an additional 86,779 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,475,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,307,000 after acquiring an additional 119,077 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $728,817,000 after acquiring an additional 129,433 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,882,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,904,000 after purchasing an additional 41,342 shares during the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $4.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $352.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,461,688. The business has a fifty day moving average of $376.51 and a 200-day moving average of $377.32. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $297.45 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

