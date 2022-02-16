Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Has $433.54 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,952,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 42.0% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $433,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,565,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,082,000 after purchasing an additional 161,860 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,227,000 after purchasing an additional 98,986 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 8,938,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,661,000 after purchasing an additional 603,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,297,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,576,000 after purchasing an additional 673,361 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $224.69. The company had a trading volume of 108,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,251,618. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $194.11 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.58.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

