Webflix Token (WFX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,766.00

Webflix Token (CURRENCY:WFX) traded down 19.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Webflix Token has a market cap of $316,503.11 and approximately $1,766.00 worth of Webflix Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Webflix Token has traded up 90.2% against the US dollar. One Webflix Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Webflix Token

Webflix Token is a coin. Webflix Token’s total supply is 27,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,419,258,368 coins. Webflix Token’s official Twitter account is @WebflixO . Webflix Token’s official website is www.webflix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Webflix is a broadcasting platform where a wide range of web content, in particular, web series, can be uploaded and connects broadcasting platforms and users, powered by blockchain technology. Webflix Token or WFX is a cryptocurrency that ties Webflix platform to blockchain technology. It can be exchanged at the cryptocurrency exchange and used to trade, pay, invest and support content in the pipeline on Webflix platform. “

