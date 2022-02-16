WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 375.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,439 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 347.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $50,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 96.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $88.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.27 and a 200-day moving average of $93.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $99.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.728 dividend. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 69.95%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

