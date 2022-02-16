Wedbush Comments on Taylor Morrison Home Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) – Wedbush boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Taylor Morrison Home in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $2.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.67. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.74 EPS.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TMHC. Barclays raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.93. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $35.51. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth $47,248,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 51,216.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,918 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 170.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,209,000 after purchasing an additional 652,265 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,671,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,158,000 after purchasing an additional 469,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 80.9% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,475,000 after purchasing an additional 459,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 39,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $1,376,749.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 13,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $450,072.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,796 shares of company stock worth $6,299,890 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

