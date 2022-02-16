Wedbush Reiterates “Buy” Rating for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $860.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SIVB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $792.59.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SIVB traded up $2.25 on Wednesday, reaching $647.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,570. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $657.43 and a 200 day moving average of $653.88. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $467.22 and a 12-month high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total transaction of $386,369.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total transaction of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,480 shares of company stock valued at $23,759,133 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 987.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.