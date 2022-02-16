Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for AbbVie (ABBV)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) in the last few weeks:

2/4/2022 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $154.00 to $166.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $153.00 to $154.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $135.00 to $138.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $117.00 to $122.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $133.00 to $150.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2022 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $180.00.

1/27/2022 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $125.00 to $155.00.

1/24/2022 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $124.00 to $142.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $118.00 to $133.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $130.00 to $150.00.

1/13/2022 – AbbVie is now covered by analysts at Redburn Partners. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $134.00 to $153.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $132.00 to $154.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/3/2022 – AbbVie had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $129.00 to $160.00.

ABBV stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,026,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,405,393. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market cap of $257.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.05 and a 52 week high of $147.22.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 170.63%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 428,916 shares of company stock valued at $54,098,615. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AbbVie by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,033,000 after buying an additional 2,597,076 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,573,000 after buying an additional 758,354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,029,000 after buying an additional 94,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in AbbVie by 1.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,009,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,600,000 after purchasing an additional 324,445 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

