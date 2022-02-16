Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME: BBVA):

2/15/2022 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was given a new €7.30 ($8.30) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/9/2022 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was given a new €7.00 ($7.95) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

2/9/2022 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was given a new €7.30 ($8.30) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/4/2022 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was given a new €5.40 ($6.14) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

2/4/2022 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was given a new €6.60 ($7.50) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/4/2022 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from €6.30 ($7.16) to €6.25 ($7.10).

2/3/2022 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was given a new €7.60 ($8.64) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/3/2022 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was given a new €7.20 ($8.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/3/2022 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was given a new €7.40 ($8.41) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/21/2022 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was given a new €7.60 ($8.64) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

1/20/2022 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was given a new €5.20 ($5.91) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/4/2022 – Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria was given a new €7.40 ($8.41) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a one year low of €6.51 ($7.40) and a one year high of €7.93 ($9.01).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

