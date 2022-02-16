Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for F5 Networks (FFIV)

F5 Networks (NASDAQ: FFIV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/14/2022 – F5 Networks is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2022 – F5 Networks was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/26/2022 – F5 Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $220.00 to $210.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – F5 Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $234.00 to $232.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – F5 Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $278.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – F5 Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $275.00 to $255.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – F5 Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $215.00 to $210.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – F5 Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $285.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – F5 Networks had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

1/20/2022 – F5 Networks had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $245.00 to $275.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – F5 Networks is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $307.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2022 – F5 Networks was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $240.00.

12/28/2021 – F5 Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $265.00 to $303.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

FFIV stock opened at $201.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $174.34 and a one year high of $249.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.88.

Get F5 Networks Inc alerts:

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.73, for a total value of $557,443.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $324,281.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,995 shares of company stock worth $2,640,461 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,441 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $635,587,000 after acquiring an additional 17,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,910,522 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $543,278,000 after acquiring an additional 64,773 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 9.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,008,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $399,271,000 after acquiring an additional 177,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $221,432,000 after acquiring an additional 29,479 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 12.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 826,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $154,235,000 after acquiring an additional 89,800 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.