Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Fortis (FTS)

Fortis (TSE: FTS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/14/2022 – Fortis was downgraded by analysts at Veritas Investment Research to a “sell” rating. They now have a C$57.50 price target on the stock.
- 2/14/2022 – Fortis had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$61.00 to C$60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/14/2022 – Fortis had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$58.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/31/2022 – Fortis had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$61.00 to C$58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2022 – Fortis had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$63.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2022 – Fortis had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$61.00.
- 1/27/2022 – Fortis had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$60.00 to C$63.00.
- 1/11/2022 – Fortis had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$58.00 to C$61.00.
- 1/7/2022 – Fortis was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$60.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/6/2022 – Fortis was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$64.00.
- 1/5/2022 – Fortis was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$61.00 price target on the stock.
FTS traded up C$0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$57.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,383. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.24 billion and a PE ratio of 21.82. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of C$48.97 and a one year high of C$61.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$59.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$57.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.98%.
