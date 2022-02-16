Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Fortis (FTS)

Fortis (TSE: FTS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/14/2022 – Fortis was downgraded by analysts at Veritas Investment Research to a “sell” rating. They now have a C$57.50 price target on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Fortis had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$61.00 to C$60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2022 – Fortis had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$58.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Fortis had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$61.00 to C$58.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Fortis had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$63.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Fortis had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$61.00.

1/27/2022 – Fortis had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$60.00 to C$63.00.

1/11/2022 – Fortis had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$58.00 to C$61.00.

1/7/2022 – Fortis was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$60.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Fortis was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$65.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$64.00.

1/5/2022 – Fortis was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$61.00 price target on the stock.

FTS traded up C$0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$57.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,383. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.24 billion and a PE ratio of 21.82. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of C$48.97 and a one year high of C$61.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$59.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$57.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.98%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

