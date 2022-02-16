Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NOV (NOV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for NOV (NYSE: NOV):

2/7/2022 – NOV was downgraded by analysts at COKER & PALMER from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating.

2/7/2022 – NOV was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2022 – NOV had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $23.00 to $22.00.

2/7/2022 – NOV had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $23.00 to $22.00.

2/4/2022 – NOV was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $16.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02.

Get NOV Inc alerts:

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in NOV by 1,032.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in NOV by 387.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of NOV by 65.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 13,428 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of NOV by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,793 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.