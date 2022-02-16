Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tyson Foods (TSN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) in the last few weeks:

2/14/2022 – Tyson Foods was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $95.00.

2/10/2022 – Tyson Foods was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $119.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Tyson Foods have increased and outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been gaining on strategic growth efforts, including a focus on protein-packed brands and capacity expansion endeavors. The company is also benefiting from robust demand in its retail core business lines. Moreover, continued recovery in the foodservice channel is a driver. These trends were witnessed in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, with the top and the bottom line increasing year over year and surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Tyson Foods is undertaking a number of operational and supply chain efficiency programs to place itself better for the long run. In this regard, the company is investing in capacity expansion and automation technology. However, Tyson Foods is not immune to inflationary pressure across the industry.”

2/8/2022 – Tyson Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Tyson Foods had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $90.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Tyson Foods had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $91.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Tyson Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Tyson Foods had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $88.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

TSN stock opened at $93.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.98. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.80 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,214 shares of company stock worth $17,786,603. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

