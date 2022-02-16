Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wellington Management Group LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,435,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 123,128 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.76% of Mastercard worth $2,585,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,498,387,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Mastercard by 100.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,346,000 after buying an additional 2,113,096 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $602,624,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 24.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,098,000 after buying an additional 1,484,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 173.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $616,684,000 after buying an additional 1,071,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total value of $57,826,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,026,454 shares of company stock valued at $360,161,352. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $382.34. 147,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,536,498. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $364.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $354.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $375.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $306.00 and a 1 year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.24.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

