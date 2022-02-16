Wellington Management Group LLP Has $2.48 Billion Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 837,735 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 2.78% of ConocoPhillips worth $2,481,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total value of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 279,189 shares of company stock valued at $23,202,685. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.45.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.42. The company had a trading volume of 205,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,873,660. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $47.51 and a 1 year high of $94.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $120.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.21.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

