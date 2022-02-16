Wellington Management Group LLP Has $2.51 Billion Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,047 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 2.46% of S&P Global worth $2,514,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 65.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com downgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.75.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $384.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $322.37 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $439.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.52. The company has a market cap of $92.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

