Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,648,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,135,223 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 2.14% of Deere & Company worth $2,227,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 188.7% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

DE stock traded down $5.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $388.11. The company had a trading volume of 29,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $366.97 and a 200 day moving average of $360.08. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $298.54 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DE shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.24.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

