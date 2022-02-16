Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,268,338 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 181,873 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 0.7% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.48% of Medtronic worth $4,170,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 459.2% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.30.

NYSE:MDT traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.93. The stock had a trading volume of 220,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,985,613. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.38 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.62%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

