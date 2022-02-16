Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $81.16, but opened at $84.11. Welltower shares last traded at $83.41, with a volume of 21,708 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.62%.

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 78.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 316,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,099,000 after buying an additional 44,304 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 10.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 604,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,207,000 after buying an additional 57,506 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Welltower by 9.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,829,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,164,000 after purchasing an additional 811,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

