WEMIX Reaches Market Cap of $738.41 Million (WEMIX)

WEMIX (CURRENCY:WEMIX) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 16th. One WEMIX coin can now be purchased for $5.99 or 0.00013630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WEMIX has a market cap of $738.41 million and approximately $194.79 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WEMIX has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00045240 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,137.01 or 0.07136044 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,969.73 or 1.00021833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00050389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.36 or 0.00053130 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002928 BTC.

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork . The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2 . The official website for WEMIX is wemixnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

WEMIX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEMIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WEMIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WEMIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

