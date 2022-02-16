WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WSBC shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th.

Get WesBanco alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph R. Robinson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.80 per share, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Callen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $163,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 591,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 24,808 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in WesBanco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in WesBanco by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,666,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,990,000 after purchasing an additional 569,251 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 16,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,558,000 after buying an additional 49,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco stock opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.03. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $39.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. WesBanco had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.