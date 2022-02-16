West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Price Target Raised to C$147.00

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. CIBC raised West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$120.00 to C$118.60 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$149.12.

WFG stock traded up C$1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$125.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,152. The company has a market cap of C$13.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of C$77.32 and a 12 month high of C$128.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$118.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$106.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

