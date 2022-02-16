Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Declares $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Alliance Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 12.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation to earn $11.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

Shares of WAL opened at $98.04 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $78.74 and a twelve month high of $124.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 43.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $302,107.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tobam acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 25,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.55.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

