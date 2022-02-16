WesternZagros Resources ULC, (CVE:WZR) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.28

Shares of WesternZagros Resources ULC, (CVE:WZR) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.28 and traded as low as C$0.28. WesternZagros Resources ULC, shares last traded at C$0.28, with a volume of 26,847 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.27.
About WesternZagros Resources ULC, (CVE:WZR)
