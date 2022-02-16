Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) PT Set at C$1.00 by Raymond James

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) has been given a C$1.00 target price by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 166.67% from the company’s current price.

WHN stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$0.38. 34,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 11.54 and a quick ratio of 11.54. The firm has a market cap of C$47.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.41. Westhaven Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.33 and a 12 month high of C$0.80.

Westhaven Gold (CVE:WHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Westhaven Gold will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Westhaven Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in four properties, including the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects covering approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

