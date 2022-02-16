Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.650-$5.050 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.65-$5.05 EPS.

Shares of WAB traded up $5.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.51. 2,245,050 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,823. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.59. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $71.05 and a 12 month high of $99.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In related news, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $477,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John A. Olin acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.17.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars, supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services, overhauls locomotives, and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

