Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Hits New 1-Year High at $109.18

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $109.18 and last traded at $109.08, with a volume of 11128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.98.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.68.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $2,824,707.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 151,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $8,111,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,281,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 38,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.