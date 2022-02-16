WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.22.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in WestRock by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 51,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in WestRock by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in WestRock by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in WestRock by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRK stock opened at $47.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. WestRock has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

